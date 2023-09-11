New Website Describes Methods for Building Important Conversational Skills Using SIMmersion’s Role-Player Technology

Figure 1. Top of Home Page Screen Figure 2. Featured Solutions Figure 3. Dropdown Menu

SIMmersion’s library of role-player practice systems, unique technology, and supportive resources help website visitors learn how to build communication skills.

When developing a new website, we set out to make it attractive, comprehensive, and easy to use. We look forward to providing our visitors with what they want to know about us.” — Dale Olsen, Ph.D.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Website Provides Easy Access to a Library of Communication Skill Training Solutions

Poor communications can result in misunderstandings, poor performance, and conflict. The library of research-proven practice systems described on the new website provides best-practice experiences for both the communication style and content. These experiences can be vital. For example, being directive with a person idealizing suicide can have catastrophic consequences. The role-player virtual experience with feedback helps learners to learn the best ways to deal with situations like that one.

The Website Describes the Role-Player Technology Needed to Practice and Build Communication Skills

It can be difficult to develop communication skills by reading a book or listening to a lecture. The website describes the technology used to build a library of role-player training systems. This technology provides the opportunity to practice applying the most effective research-based techniques until lasting skills are developed.

Providing Information Visitors Want to Know

The designers of this website have anticipated the information visitors may want and made it easy to find. For example, most will want to quickly determine what SIMmersion does, so the home page shows a picture of a learner talking to a virtual role-player covered with the words “REALISTIC PEOPLE. REAL CHANGE.” (see Figure 1.) and, in a smaller font, the words “AI powered virtual role-players with memory and emotions” These few words communicate quickly and accurately what the company does, while providing an overview of the company’s capabilities.



The Library of Practice Solutions

The next thing most visitors will likely want to know is if SIMmersion’s library of off-the-shelf solutions has the training they want. To accommodate this need, the training systems have been divided into categories that visitors see on the home page. They can also go to the “Solutions” drop-down menu, pictured in Figure 2, to find a list of links leading to information on various virtual role-player systems.

Description of Unique Virtual Role-Player Technology

Visitors will want to know if SIMmersion products meets their needs and if they are the best options for them. The “Why Us” drop-down menu pictured in Figure 3. (https://www.simmersion.com/WhyUs) provides a series of pages citing reasons for selecting SIMmersion. Those reasons include references to many publications that document the “Effectiveness” of the training.

The “Technology” dropdown menu also shown in Figure 3. lists reasons for selecting SIMmersion by providing information that separates the company from others and explains the unique technology, novel applications, and delivery options.

The “Resources” dropdown menu provides information about the support SIMmersion provides users, and administrators. Finally, “Our Company” and “Purchasing” drop-down menus provide information visitors will want to know about SIMmersion and possible purchasing options.

These six drop-down menus make it easy for website viewers to quickly find the information they want.

The Website Supports Different Learners’ Preferences

SIMmersion’s new website is designed to meet the preferences of different types of visitors. This uncluttered website provides options for visitors who prefer visual content and would prefer to watch a video as well as for those who would prefer to read about a topic. The site developers purposefully avoid text-heavy pages, while providing pictures and diagrams to clearly illustrate important points.

Conclusion

SIMmersion’s new website has been designed to help visitors quickly find what they want with an emphasis on their ready-to-use products. However, it includes much more. For those looking for research on SIMmersion products, the website includes a long list of research papers. For those needing free continuing education credits, there is a list of available credits on the solutions page. The designers made the new website comprehensive, yet easy to use. They hope you will visit https://www.simmersion.com/.

SIMmersion creates training systems with realistic virtual role-players. Research on their products has shown that they are effective skill builders.