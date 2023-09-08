Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market Size to Surpass $320 Million Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.64%

[207 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 188 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 320 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.64% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd., Colfax Corporation, Fooke GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., General Tool Company, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Manufacturing Technology Inc., Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market By Equipment Type (Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment, Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment, And Other Equipment Types), By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Railway Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, And Others Applications), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 188 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 320 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.64% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine? How big is the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Industry?

Report Overview:

The global friction stir welding (FSW) machine market size was worth around USD 188 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 320 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.64% between 2022 and 2030.

FSW, also known as friction stir welding, is a form of solid-state welding that is used to join together two pieces of work without melting the material. It relies on the utilisation of a non-consumable tool that rotates, plunges into the interface of the workpiece, and passes through it while generating heat due to friction in order to melt the material. It makes a connection that is similar to those created by conventional welding processes without the need of flux, filler metal, or shielding gas. As a consequence of this, it has the specific advantages of cost savings as well as a reduction in weight.

Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market: Growth Factors

The growth of the market is expected to be driven during the projected period by the rising demand for equipment used in friction stir welding in the automobile industry.

When it comes to welding aluminium, the automotive industry relies heavily on equipment that utilises the friction stir welding process. This process endows the final goods with the mechanical qualities of rigidity, resistance to wear, and strength. Additionally, the process enables the items to retain their original shape. Nearly 3.2 trillion dollars were generated by the global automotive sector in 2022, and it is anticipated that the arrival of electric vehicles would provide this industry a boost. It is projected that this factor would be a driving force behind the rise of the market for friction stir welding equipment throughout the course of the projection. In addition, the technology of friction stir welding has a little effect on the surrounding natural environment and has a negligible adverse effect on the health of humans. In addition to this, its running costs are more affordable. As a consequence of this, equipment for friction stir welding is utilised in a variety of metal-processing applications within the automotive industry.

The procedure of friction stir welding is an environmentally responsible and energy-efficient method because it does not involve the use of molten metal and does not emit any fumes. Friction stir welding is a solid-state procedure that completely avoids a range of problems associated with conventional fusion welding processes, such as cracking, porosity, shrinkage, and solidification. These issues can be avoided since friction stir welding is a solid-state process. Additionally, the use of robotic friction stir welding for automotive applications is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the global market for friction stir welding machines.

Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market: Implications of Limiting Factors

There is a high possibility that high initial investment may impede market expansion.

One of the factors that is limiting the growth of the friction stir welding machine market is the high initial investment that is needed for the necessary equipment. Investing in one of these gadgets can be a costly endeavour, particularly if it is a more advanced model with enhanced capabilities. A friction stir welding (FSW) machine in the United States typically costs something in the neighbourhood of $600,000 USD. Due to the high cost of this equipment, it may be difficult for companies of a smaller or medium size, as well as those operating on a limited budget, to save up the necessary funds in order to make the purchase. It is possible that businesses may not broadly adopt this technology because of the significant initial expenditure that is required. This would limit its application, particularly among the more diminutive actors in the sector.

Market Opportunities in the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Industry

The aerospace and defence industries are experiencing a growing need for cutting-edge welding technologies.

Both the aerospace and defence industries regularly deal with intricate structures that must undergo precise production and assembly processes. These structures are made up of a variety of components, such as aircraft frames, engine parts, and missile casings. The use of sophisticated welding procedures is required in order to correctly combine these complicated parts while preserving the building's structural integrity. Both the aerospace and the defence industries are always looking for new ways to reduce the overall weight of the systems and components they use in order to improve the manoeuvrability and fuel efficiency of their vehicles, respectively. Welding techniques have advanced to the point that it is now possible to produce joints that are sturdy and trustworthy while still making use of lightweight materials such as titanium and advanced composites.

When it comes to aerospace and defence applications, safety is of the utmost importance. For there to be no compromise in the structural integrity of an aeroplane, spacecraft, or piece of defence equipment, the welded connections must be extremely trustworthy. Producing welds that meet or surpass the industry's safety standards requires the use of sophisticated welding methods in conjunction with tight quality control systems.

Challenges Faced by the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market Limited application will pose a threat to the overall market cap growth.

The fact that friction stir welding can only be used in a select few contexts is one of the most significant challenges facing the industry that makes machines that perform this type of welding. Welding by friction stir is the only method that can be used on thinner metals. It is not possible to friction weld metals that soften at higher temperatures due to the increased stress and temperature that is applied during the friction stir welding process. As a result, it is projected that the global market for friction stir welding would experience difficulties over the course of the time that is specified due to a deficiency in the number of applications and metals.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 188 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 320 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.64% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd., Colfax Corporation, Fooke GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., General Tool Company, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Manufacturing Technology Inc., Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)., and others. Key Segment By Equipment Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machines can be broken down into distinct submarkets based on the type of equipment used, the application, and the geography.

The market is segmented into mobile friction stir welding machines, stationary friction stir welding machines, and other equipment types, based on the type of equipment that is being sold. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the fixed friction stir welding machine type would hold a sizeable portion of the overall market for friction stir welding machines. The work pieces that are being welded are moved on a machine that is stationary when friction stir welding is being done. The piece of equipment consists of a horizontal platform and a great number of extending arms that are capable of holding a variety of welding tools. Recent years have seen a rise in the number of end-user industries that make use of mobile friction stir welding machine technology. This rise can be attributed to the progression of technology.

The aerospace industry, automobile industry, shipbuilding industry, railway industry, and other sectors are subdivided into the friction stir welding machine industry based on the applications they serve. Because of its relatively low price in comparison to other welding techniques, the railway sector accounted for more than 44 percent of the total market share in 2022. This was due to the significant demand for the building of new lines and the maintenance of existing tracks. The rate of expansion in this sector is also significantly higher, which is another factor that is driving demand for friction stir equipment. Because of the growing demand for electric vehicles and self-driving cars, the automotive industry is expected to experience the most rapid growth during the time covered by the prediction. This expansion can be ascribed to a number of factors, some of which include rising salaries, more environmental concern, and increased investment in the development of new technology.

The global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment Type

Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Other Equipment Types

By Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Railway Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine market include -

Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd.

Colfax Corporation

Fooke GmbH

Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

General Tool Company

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Manufacturing Technology Inc.

Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.64% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine market size was valued at around US$ 188 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 320 million by 2030.

The global friction stir welding (FSW) machine industry is likely to grow at a significant rate owing to its increasing demand in the automotive industry.

Based on type segmentation, the fixed friction stir welding machine was predicted to hold maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, the railway segment was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

On the basis of region, in 2022, Asia Pacific was the largest revenue-generating region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Industry?

What segments does the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Equipment Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period

Booming automotive, railway, aerospace, and defense industries are generating more revenue pockets for the friction stir welding machine industry in the Asia Pacific market. In 2022, the APAC region held a sizable portion of the market. Due to its many benefits in joining lightweight materials and vital applications, friction stir welding (FSW) equipment is highly sought after in APAC. The potential of FSW technology to produce high-quality, defect-free welds with higher mechanical properties is causing it to become more and more popular in the shipbuilding, aerospace, and automotive industries. Looking at the stats, China continues to be the world’s largest vehicle market by both annual sales and manufacturing output, with domestic production expected to reach 35 million vehicles by 2025. Based on data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, over 26 million vehicles were sold in 2021. On the other side, India's defense production rose more than 12% in 2022 crossing the USD 12 billion threshold.

The region's aim for efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes has also increased demand for FSW equipment. The automotive, railway, aerospace, and defense industry is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific, which is driving the demand for friction stir welding machine in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2022, Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd. launched a new line of FSW machines that are designed for the aerospace industry. The machines are said to be able to weld thick materials with high accuracy and repeatability.

In 2022, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH launched a new line of FSW robots that are designed for the automotive industry. The robots are said to be able to weld lightweight materials with high efficiency.

In 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation launched a new line of FSW machines that are designed for the aerospace industry. The machines are said to be able to weld thick materials with high accuracy and repeatability.

