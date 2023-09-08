Lane closures on South Ninth Street to shift

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic on South Ninth Street will return to the two east lanes starting Monday, Sept. 11. The two west lanes will once again be closed for work.



This project includes a retaining wall at Bowen Avenue, sidewalks, ADA ramps, lighting, removal of signals at Arbor Avenue, curbs, and gutters. The project is expected to be complete in late September.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

