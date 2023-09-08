YMCA Alliance Partners with US Department of Veteran Affairs

YMCA ALLIANCE OF NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND

August 1, 2023

The YMCA Alliance of Northern New England partners with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Maine Healthcare System to provide free YMCA memberships to qualifying Maine veterans

The YMCA Alliance of Northern New England is pleased to announce that it is partnering with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Maine Healthcare System to grant Maine veterans access to YMCA programs and facilities across the state. This initiative will utilize VA funds to cover monthly memberships for qualified Maine veterans. Since the Togus VA Medical Center closed its gym and swimming pool during the pandemic, veterans have lacked a dedicated facility to support their wellness; this new partnership provides qualified veterans with the opportunity to join their local YMCA free of charge, with a referral from their VA Maine primary care physician.

“The Maine YMCAs are extremely grateful to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Maine Healthcare System for recognizing the Y’s ability to support our nation’s heroes through access to our facilities and programming. We look forward to connecting Maine veterans to the YMCA over the next five years and beyond,” said Meagan Hamblett, CEO of the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England.

Maine veterans interested in accessing this benefit must receive a referral from their VA Maine primary care physician. YMCA locations can be viewed here: https://nneymcas.org/find-your-ymca/

The 15 YMCAs in Maine serve more than 95,000 people across the state each year. The YMCA Alliance of Northern New England supports collaboration amongst the state’s Ys and community partners to increase our impact and advocate for positive change in our communities. Due to its unparalleled reach, the Y is a powerful advocate for our communities and is familiar with the needs of the children, families, and individuals throughout the region.

For information about the Alliance, visit its website: www.nneymcas.org.

Veterans are encouraged to enroll in VA health care at www.va.gov or by calling 877-222-8387.

The 15 YMCAs in Maine are:

Auburn-Lewiston YMCA • Bangor Region YMCA • Bath Area Family YMCA • Boothbay Region YMCA • Central Lincoln County YMCA • Down East Family YMCA • Kennebec Valley YMCA • Mount Desert Island YMCA • Old Town-Orono YMCA • Penobscot Bay YMCA • Piscataquis Regional YMCA • Sanford-Springvale YMCA • State YMCA of Maine • Waldo County YMCA • YMCA of Greater Waterville • YMCA of Southern Maine