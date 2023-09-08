Banner Program to honor veterans

The Boothbay Region Veterans’ Banner Program is designed to honor all local veterans who served in America’s Armed Forces and will remember those who served from 1941 through the present day. Veterans of the Armed Forces from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb and Southport will be included in the community project.

A volunteer committee through American Legion Post #36 in Boothbay is in charge of the program. Banners are 30” x 60”, printed with the veteran’s photograph, preferably in uniform, and to include their town, name, branch and dates of service. Banners will be hung from poles before Memorial Day 2024 and taken down after Veterans Day annually for three years.

Veterans and families are invited to an evening of information on the banner program on Sept. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at American Legion Hall, Industrial Park Road, Boothbay. Representatives from the peninsula towns will be on hand to answer your questions, help process sign-up forms and accept payments and donations. Veterans need not be Legion members.

This is a remembrance project and an opportunity for the community to honor neighbors who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, both living and those who have passed away. We look forward to seeing you.

Banner Committee members are: Jim Singer, Chairman, Southport. (207) 751-8540, Sue Burge, Boothbay and E. Boothbay. (207) 350 1581, Phil Chapman, Boothbay Harbor (207) 380-7020, Joel Morley, Edgecomb. (207) 798-1288, Sarah Sherman, Southport. (207) 633-7161, and Dan Bryer, Boothbay