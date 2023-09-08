The Wall That Heals: A mobile exhibit honoring Vietnam War veterans coming to Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile education center, is coming to Sanford.

The Wall will be displayed from Sept. 5 through Sept. 10 on Route 109 in South Sanford, across from Walmart. The Wall will be open 24 hours a day starting on Sept. 7 and is free to the public.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Sanford, Maine, to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile education center telling the story of the Vietnam War.

The three-quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member names on The Wall.

The mobile education center exhibit includes: digital photo displays of “Hometown Heroes” - service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a visit; digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored through the VVMF’s In Memory program, which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died; video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall; educational exhibits told through items representative of those left at The Wall in D.C.; a replica of the In Memory plaque; a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall, and the era surrounding the conflict and designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

The 2023 national The Wall That Heals tour is sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit can travel across the country.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in more than 700 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005. The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. It is theonly traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country.

Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. For more information, visit thewallthathealssanfordme.org or www.thewallthatheals.org.