16 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran's Project at Blue Hill Fair Again This Year

Since 2018  Sophie Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!

Photo Chris Popper

Photo Chris Popper

According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides.  The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.

Lynch has solicited businesses to donate gift cards, and is selling raffle tickets 6 for $5.00 or $1.00 for 1 ticket with all proceeds going to the Maine Veteran's project.

This year, the following items will be raffled off

  • Bin 1: NAPA Gift Card for $500
  • Bin 2: Hammond Lumber Gift Card for $350
  • Bin 3: Crafters Cottage Of Maine donated a Maine themed Floor Cloth valued at $120
  • Bin 4: Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2 valued at $40 & Milbridge House Restaurant Gift Card for $50

If you do not want to purchase raffle tickets but would like to still donate to the Maine Veterans Project you can stop by Sophie's booth still and do so or you can Venmo them directly.

Thanks to the generosity of fair goers, Sophia has been able to raise over $10,000 for the Maine Veteran's Project in the 3 years!

The 2021 Blue Hill Fair was held September 2-6. Check out photos from the Fair on Labor Day, September 6th

