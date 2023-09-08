Maine veteran finds new mission

A Maine veteran, whose career was unfortunately cut short, has found a new calling breeding and training service dogs.

Christy Gardner created Mission Working Dogs back in 2020, and this month the nonprofit opened its brand new training facility in Oxford.

"I wanted to serve in the army for at least 22 years, that was my goal for retirement. But unfortunately it got cut short three and half years in, so I needed a way to continue to serve," explained Gardner.

Forty-one-year-old Christy Gardner, a former military police officer in the U.S. Army, was injured while serving in 2006. This double amputee was paired with a service dog named Moxie.

"She was trained for seizure response and mobility assistance," said Gardner.

Now, with her new service dog Doug by her side, Gardner breeds and trains other service dogs at her nonprofit called Mission Working Dogs.

"What they are learning now is actually carrying the groceries or getting you what you need. If you drop the leash, they don't take off, they hand it back to you," she explained.

Gardner trains dogs for others in need, not just veterans. And each dog she breeds is given a patriotic name.

Gardner said, "We serve to train PTSD service dog and/or mobility service dogs."

Not all canines can be great service dogs. However Gardner says it's Golden Retrievers and Labradors that have the perfect temperament to be service animals.

"They are called people-pleasers," Gardner said. "They love to work, to make you happy and they're right by your side."

Gardner has an army of 64 volunteers that assist her including her mom Norma.

"When she told me she was doing something I didn't know it was this," admitted Norma Heidrich-Crowell, Gardner's mother. "This is huge. I'm just so proud of her."

Gardner's first litter of dogs will be handed over to their new owners this October at the training facility.

"So they'll stay here and learn to bond with the dog, and learn the skills the dog knows," explained Gardner. "And they'll eventually take their public test together to prove they're a cohesive team."

Gardner said this much anticipated get together is sure to produce lots of smiles and wagging tales.

For more information, log onto missionworkingdogs.org