SB402 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 940.20 (3) (title) and 940.20 (3); to amend 48.685 (2) (bb), 48.685 (5) (bm) 4., 48.686 (1) (c) 9., 48.686 (1) (c) 12., 48.686 (2) (bb), 50.065 (2) (bb), 165.70 (1) (b), 165.84 (7) (ab) 2., 301.048 (2) (bm) 1. a., 767.461 (4), 940.03, 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.291 (1) (b), 941.39 (title), 946.82 (4), 949.03 (2), 968.26 (1b) (a) 2. a., 969.08 (10) (b), 973.049 (2) and 973.123 (1); and to create 939.22 (21) (es), 940.202 (1) and (3) and 941.38 (1) (b) 5s. of the statutes; Relating to: battery or threat to jurors and providing a penalty.