Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,115 in the last 365 days.

SB406 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 71.05 (1) (an) and 71.83 (1) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: exempting from taxation certain pension payments received by an individual for service in the U.S. Foreign Service. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb406

You just read:

SB406 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-09-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more