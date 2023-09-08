Submit Release
SB405 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 756.03 (1); to amend 756.04 (6) (dm) and 756.04 (9) (a); and to create 756.03 (1) (b), 756.04 (2) (g), 756.04 (6) (c) and 756.04 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: excusing certain persons from jury service. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

