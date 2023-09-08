SB427 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 969.01 (1) (b) 1., 969.01 (4), 969.02 (1), 969.02 (2) and (3) (intro.) and (e), 969.02 (8), 969.03 (1) (intro.) and 969.03 (1) (d); and to create 165.845 (1r) (a) 3., 165.845 (1r) (f), 758.19 (8) and 969.001 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: bail for criminal defendants who have a previous conviction for bail jumping and Department of Justice collection and reporting of certain criminal case data. (FE)