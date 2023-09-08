WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 118.045 (1), 118.045 (2) (a) and (b) and 118.045 (3); and to create 118.045 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: the commencement of the school term for public schools.
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb429
You just read:
SB429 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-09-08
