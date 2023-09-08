Submit Release
SJR63 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - To renumber section 8 of article VIII; and to create section 8 (2) of article VIII of the constitution; Relating to: requiring a supermajority in each house of the legislature for passage of tax increase legislation (first consideration).

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

