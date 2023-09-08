SJR66 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-09-08
WISCONSIN, September 8 - Relating to: observing August 15, 2023, as India Day in Wisconsin.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/8/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/8/2023 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Knodl;
cosponsored by Representative Melotik
|9/8/2023 Sen.
|Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization
|9/8/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
