Governor Phil Scott Appoints Colin L. Seaman as Orange County State’s Attorney

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Colin L. Seaman as state’s attorney for Orange County, replacing H. Dickson Corbett, who was appointed as a superior judge earlier this year.

“Colin has a wide range of experience that will continue to serve him well as State’s Attorney,” said Governor Scott. “He has performed the role well as interim, earning the respect of many in Orange County. I’m confident he will continue to put the public first and serve Orange County well.”

Seaman has served as acting state’s attorney since Corbett’s departure, and as deputy state’s attorney since February of this year. He has over 20 years of experience serving as a defense attorney, including running a private practice from 2014 to 2023, where he contracted with the Defender General’s office and was assigned criminal and juvenile cases primarily in Chittenden and Washington Counties. Seaman received a J.D. and M.S.L. from Vermont Law school in 1997.

“I want to thank Governor Phil Scott for the opportunity to continue to represent the people of Orange County,” said Seaman. “Our State’s Attorney’s Office maintains its focus on advocating for victims of crime, working with our community partners, holding offenders accountable for their actions, and supporting law enforcement efforts to eradicate crime by utilizing and applying all of Vermont’s laws.”

Former State’s Attorney Corbett was elected as an independent, so Governor Scott solicited recommendations from both the Republican and Democratic committees in Orange County. Seaman was recommended by both committees as a potential appointment. His term will conclude on February 1, 2027.