eXp Realty Recognizes Top Canadian Agents at First EXPCON Canada 

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eX p Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), recognized nine of eXp Realty Canada’s top agents and teams at the company’s inaugural EXPCON Canada.



EXPCON Canada, held Sept. 6 to 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, is the company’s first signature event held outside the United States, bringing together eXp leaders, agents and change makers to help uncover real estate trends, prepare for changes in the market and set agents up for success.

eXp Realty Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford, Chief Growth Officer Michael Valdes and Chief Strategy Officer Leo Pareja joined together during the September 7 General Session to celebrate the outstanding production numbers and performances of nine eXp Canada agents in 2022 across various categories, including production excellence by individuals and teams, as well as recognition in areas like philanthropy, community engagement and video excellence.

“We are so proud to honor these individuals for their truly outstanding performances last year,” said John Tsai, President, eXp Realty Canada. “As the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, our top priority is to support our agents and set them up for success. We are thankful for their contributions and thrilled to celebrate them for their incredible achievements.”

The winners are:

Top Individual by Volume – Rachel Vanderveen of Calgary, Alberta.

– Rachel Vanderveen of Calgary, Alberta. Top Individual by Units – Mark Verzyl of Calgary, Alberta.

– Mark Verzyl of Calgary, Alberta. Top Team by Units – Atkinson Team of Lethbridge, Alberta.

– Atkinson Team of Lethbridge, Alberta. Top Team by Volume – Affinity Real Estate of Waterloo, Ontario.

– Affinity Real Estate of Waterloo, Ontario. Community Award – Trevor Bigg of Williams Lake, BC.

– Trevor Bigg of Williams Lake, BC. Philanthropic Award – Melissa Wu of Vancouver, BC.

Melissa Wu of Vancouver, BC. Woman of Influence – Jennifer Jones of Toronto, Ontario.

– Jennifer Jones of Toronto, Ontario. Best Listing Video – Matt Campoli of Toronto, Ontario.

– Matt Campoli of Toronto, Ontario. Rookie of the Year – Emma Armstrong of Warman, Saskatchewan.

– Emma Armstrong of Warman, Saskatchewan. Top Individual by GCI – Rachel Vanderveen of Calgary, Alberta.

– Rachel Vanderveen of Calgary, Alberta. Top Team by GCI – Jennifer Jones Team of Toronto, Ontario.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fda1fe5c-587a-4a0c-a929-2b22de567dc9