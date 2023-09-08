Solar Power Systems Franchise, Arvo Solar, Announces New Franchise for Nevada
This marks the 13th franchise territory for the brand as it seeks to gain presence throughout the United States.
We have many new developments coming up for our franchise partners and to increase our reach. We’re just about to release a new AI software that will handle Google ads and city pages for lead gen.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arvo Solar has just announced a new franchise coming soon to Nevada. The newest territory is the 13th for the company and is owned by Jason Craine.
— Phil Horton, Owner of Arvo Solar
“I am really excited for our newest franchise partner and to be opening up a needed territory in Nevada. Jason is someone I've known for some time,” stated Phillip Horton, owner and founder of Arvo Solar. “He comes from the construction industry and is a dominant force throughout his market. To be able to have him on our team is going to be really good for the Arvo Solar brand, our customers, and our franchise.”
The eco-friendly company specializes in the designing, cleaning, and installation of solar power systems for both residential and commercial applications, ultimately garnering strong attention within the franchise marketplace due to increasing demand for clean energy. The company offers its franchisees three different models to choose from. One model specifically focuses on design and installation of solar power systems. The second model specializes in solar power system sales. This newest franchise territory and franchise partner will be operating a model that works in both sales and installation.
Horton points out that it is a great time to join Arvo Solar due to the projected rise in solar energy usage and the inevitable growth for the industry. According to Grandview Research, global renewable energy was valued at $1.1 trillion last year and is expected to grow another 16.3% from now until 2030. Solar power already accounts for over 30% of the market share.
“We have many new developments coming up for our franchise partners and to increase our reach. We’re just about to release a new AI software that will handle Google ads and city pages for lead gen. This will allow us to have dramatically faster expansions,” Horton commented. “Our team is also working on closing new territories in New Jersey, Florida, and Illinois.”
Franchise partners gain a suite of tools and resources. Arvo Solar also offers the Elite Training Package that guarantees success the first month of ownership. Ongoing support, key vendor connections, and marketing guidance are all included.
Visit www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise to learn more information about owning an Arvo Solar franchise.
ABOUT Arvo Solar
Arvo Solar serves both residential and commercial clientele, designing and installing state-of-the-art, energy saving solar systems. For the latest location near you, visit www.goarvo.com. To find out more about owning your own solar systems franchise, visit www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise.
