Turkish Business Women Association (TIKAD) Organizes "World Leading Women" Event in New York City
Women Leadership Event Will Take Place on September 20th, Under the Auspices of the First Lady of Türkiye, as part of the UNGA Week in New York
During this event, we will underscore the significance of women's leadership in promoting global justice and peace”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish Business Women Association (TİKAD)'s "Women leaders in the World Event" will take place on September 20, 2023, between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm Est, at the 610 Fifth Avenue Rockefeller Center NY, NY 10020.
— Mrs. Nilüfer Bulut, the President of TİKAD
In her welcoming words, Mrs. Nilüfer Bulut, the President of the Turkish Business Women Association (TİKAD), writes: " We extend our sincere invitation to join us at our event, held under the auspices of the First Lady of Türkiye, Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, as part of the UNGA week in New York. During this event, we will underscore the significance of women's leadership in promoting global justice and peace. Distinguished guests, including accomplished businesswomen from both Türkiye and the globe will be present. Your presence at our event would be an honor and it would be greatly appreciated. We sincerely hope you will accept our invitation and join us."
"Global changes affect us deeply, just as it affects the whole world. As women from Türkiye, we must be mindful of the change dynamics and develop new strategies in order to neither to be left out of the process and nor be disconnected from the world. For this reason, we must be ready at all times to meet the rising demands for change and to fulfill its requirements, especially in the economic, political and social fields. This event will also highlight and celebrate the changes achieved by women globally." added Mrs. Bulut.
The program will start with a short video screening, followed by a welcome speech by Nilüfer Bulut, the President of TİKAD. A speech by Mrs. Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Family and Social Services, will be followed by the keynote speech given by the H.E. Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, the First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye. For details and to RSVP to the event, email us at melike.nyc@gmail.com.Seating is limited.
About TİKAD: Established in 2004, TİKAD's mission is to contribute to Türkiye's social and economic development and to explain Türkiye's modern face to the world; to create leading women in all fields, strengthen the presence of women in the business world, increase the influence of business women in public opinion and governments, and take responsibility in Türkiye's democratization process and integration with the modern world by bringing together businesswomen and working women with professional leadership,
Melike Ayan
Mel Strategies
email us here