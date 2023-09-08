Việt Nam, Laos enhance cooperation in supporting expatriates

VIETNAM, September 8 -

VIENTIANE — Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng, who is also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, had a meeting with Lao Foreign Minister Tinh Souksan in Vientiane on Thursday to discuss the two countries’ cooperation, including in supporting overseas Vietnamese and Lao people.

The two sides agreed to step up bilateral cooperation mechanisms and effectively implement their countries’ high-level agreements, especially those in education-training, tourism, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and locality-to-locality ties, thereby helping enhance the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Hằng said that with about 6 million people in over 130 countries and territories, the OV communities have been gaining a foothold in their host countries, substantially contributing to local socio-economic, scientific-technological and cultural development, and acting as bridges connecting Việt Nam with other countries.

The Party and State of Việt Nam always pay attention to and view OVs as an integral part of the great national solidarity and a resource for national development, she went on.

She added that the over 100,000 Vietnamese people in Laos form a large OV community. They have been upholding patriotism and the homeland’s cultural identity, staying united, complying with laws of Laos, and serving as a link between the two peoples, thus contributing to the countries’ special friendship.

Hằng thanked the Lao Party, Government, and people for assisting and creating favourable conditions for OVs to settle down, study, and work here to help with the country’s development and prosperity.

The official proposed the Lao side continue giving conditions to the OV community, assisting with the maintenance of the Vietnamese cultural identity, and supporting the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language at educational establishments of Laos in the areas housing large numbers of OVs.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the State Committee for OV Affairs and the Liaison Committee for Overseas Lao People, resume mutual visits after the COVID-19 pandemic, and share experience in making policies, mobilising expatriates’ resources for the homelands and maintaining the countries’ cultural identities and languages.

Hằng also invited the Liaison Committee for Overseas Lao People to pay a working visit to Việt Nam in the coming time.

The same day, she also had a working session with the OV community in Laos. — VNS