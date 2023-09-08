Disciplinary measures proposed against incumbent, former officials

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, September 8 - Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday chaired a meeting of the Politburo and Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against an official of the Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre and a former official of northern Hà Nam Province.

The officials are Lê Đức Thọ, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Bến Tre; and Phạm Gia Luật, former member of the Party Committee of Hà Nam Province, and former Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

After discussions on the proposals of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concluded that Thọ seriously violated the Party regulations and State laws as well as things that Party members are banned from, while failing to complete his responsibility in setting a good example in listing and making public his assets and incomes as well as explaining the origin and changes of his assets in an honest manner in line with regulations.

His violations were systematic and lasted for many years, causing serious consequences, bad public opinion and anger, harming the reputation of the Party and himself.

Meanwhile, during his office tenure, Luật showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, while violating the Party regulations and State laws as well as things that Party members are banned from, and failed to complete his responsibility in setting a good example in implementing investment projects, financial management and use, and mineral resources exploitation and sales.

Luật's wrongdoings caused extremely serious consequences and great losses to the State budget, for which many officials and Party members have been punished, causing public anger and negatively affecting the prestige of the Party Organisation and local State management agencies.

Therefore, the Politburo asked the Party Central Committee to impose disciplinary measures on Thọ. At the same time, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel Luật from the Party. VNA/VNS