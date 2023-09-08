Tata Partners With NVIDIA to Build Large-Scale AI Infrastructure

State-of-the-Art AI Supercomputer to Provide Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform for AI Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced an extensive collaboration with Tata Group to deliver AI computing infrastructure and platforms for developing AI solutions. The collaboration will bring state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach to thousands of organizations, businesses and AI researchers, and hundreds of startups in India.



The companies will work together to build an AI supercomputer powered by the next-generation NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to achieve performance that is best in class.

“The global generative AI race is in full steam,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Data centers worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for generative AI.

“We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with NVIDIA AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI startups and processing of large language models.” Huang said.

Tata Communications and NVIDIA will develop an AI cloud in India aimed at providing critical infrastructure that enables computing’s next lifecycle. Tata Communications’ robust global network combined with the AI cloud will empower enterprises to transfer data across the AI cloud at high speeds, enabling them to effectively bring the AI cloud to the doorstep of every enterprise.

TCS will utilize the AI infrastructure and capabilities to build and process generative AI applications. The NVIDIA partnership will further enable TCS in collaborating with its customers to drive reimagination with an AI-first approach. Additionally, TCS will upskill its 600,000-strong workforce leveraging the partnership.

This partnership will also catalyze the AI-led transformation across Tata Group companies ranging from manufacturing to consumer businesses.

Commenting on the collaboration with NVIDIA, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said: “The advancements in AI have made focus on AI a central priority in governments, industries and society at large. The impact of AI and machine learning is going to be profound across industries and every aspect of our lives. This is a key transformational trend of the decade and every company must prepare to make this AI transition. Our partnership with NVIDIA will democratize access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out of AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale. Tata Group’s presence across sectors coupled with NVIDIA’s deep capabilities offers numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India’s AI ambition.”

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission “To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust.”

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $300 billion (INR 24trillion) as on July 31, 2023.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

