WealthManagement.com Announces 2023 Industry Awards Winners

Judges recognize 80 companies for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from among 253 finalists

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, announced the winners for the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”) last night during a black-tie awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. View the full list of winners.

Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. This year, 91 awards were presented to 80 companies from a pool of 253 finalists.

“A record-breaking number of nominations were submitted in 2023, with over 1,000 entries received from more than 400 companies,” said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations, Wealth Management Group – Informa Connect. “The Industry Awards program has significantly expanded in scope in the nine years since it began, but the mission remains the same: To recognize and celebrate the outstanding initiatives undertaken by companies and individuals that contribute to the success of financial advisors in their businesses and foster improved outcomes for their clients. This year’s winners hail from various types of firms, yet they all share a common trait – they are the architects behind the programs, tools and platforms that empower financial advisors to grow their businesses, enhance client service, and elevate the financial prospects and quality of life for millions of investors.”

The 2023 awards event program kicked off with senior executives at finalist companies participating in daytime CEO and CTO panel sessions, followed by technology roundtable discussions and networking at the Westin Times Square in New York City. The afternoon session was enriched with two invitation-only think tanks: The EDGE DEI&B Think Tank addressed recruiting, mentoring and empowering talent from underrepresented groups, and highlighted how participants and their organizations are successfully creating cultures of inclusion and belonging; and the RPA Edge Think Tank connected decision-makers from across the RPA and wealth management industry ecosystems in an intimate gathering designed to help reshape the future of retirement plan advice.

The evening red carpet, cocktail reception and black-tie awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom was attended by more than 500 industry executives and team members from leading asset management firms, RIAs, B/Ds, custodians, technology providers and other industry-related companies.

The big winners this year were Orion Advisor Solutions, earning four awards, and Cambridge Investment Research and Mercer Advisors, who each walked away with three. Other multiple winners included CAIS, Fidelity Investments, Prospera Financial Services and SMArtX Advisory Solutions. Awards were also handed out recognizing individual CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, Innovators, M&A Leaders and Thought Leaders. A complete listing of the 2023 Industry Awards finalists, winners and their initiatives can be found in a special WealthManagement.com Best-of-the-Best digital edition.

Winners were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—including scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery. The awards program was expanded in 2023 to recognize organizations who are pioneering innovation in platforms for advisor support and investing, as well as direct indexing, securities-based lending, marketing automation and retirement income. And for the second straight year, individual awards paid tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms. See the list of 2023 RIA Rising Star Honorees.

During the evening ceremony, the awards program also recognized the good work being done by Foundation For Financial Planning in bringing quality pro bono financial advice to the most financially-vulnerable members of our society – including wounded veterans, domestic violence survivors, struggling single parents, people with cancer and many more.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by David Armstrong determined the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

WealthManagment.com thanks the sponsors of this year’s daytime and evening awards program: Allianz, Amplify, Apex Fintech Solutions, Charles Schwab, Choreo, Commonwealth, Discovery Data, FMG, FP Alpha, Haven Tower, Laserfiche, Lincoln Financial Group, MarketCounsel, Nitrogen, Orion, Osaic, +Subscribe, RFG Advisory, Sigma Financial, The American College and Zephyr.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business-to-business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT:

Sasha Burgansky, Director of Marketing

Wealth Management /Informa Connect – Global Finance

Email: sasha.burgansky@informa.com