Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,030 in the last 365 days.

Freddie Mac Announces Michael J. DeVito to Retire as CEO

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that Michael J. DeVito has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer in the first quarter of 2024. The Board will begin a search for a successor, and a smooth transition is anticipated.

“We are very saddened to hear of Michael’s departure, and the Board expresses its profound appreciation for his strong leadership and his many other contributions to Freddie Mac,” said Sara Mathew, Chair of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “Above all, Michael demonstrated a true passion for the company’s mission and drove meaningful progress in making home possible for homebuyers and renters in communities across the nation.”

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
Christopher_Spina@FreddieMac.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Freddie Mac Announces Michael J. DeVito to Retire as CEO

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more