Triple Business Culture Awards Shortlist for Provide Community
Health and social care organisation, Provide Community, has been shortlisted for three categories in the 2023 Business Culture Awards.
Health and social care organisation, Provide Community, has been shortlisted for three categories in the 2023 Business Culture Awards; Building a Culture of Innovation, Best Non-Profit Organisation and Leading with Purpose (large organisation) in partnership with leadership and development company, ETS.
— Mark Heasman, Provide Community CEO
Founded in 2016, the Business Culture Awards has become a beacon for companies to celebrate and reward best practice in workplace experience. The awards attract entries from all over the world, alongside some of the UK’s leading brands that include Lloyds Banking Group, AstraZeneca and Transport for London.
In 2022 Provide Community won the award for Best Non-Profit Organisation and Group CEO Mark Heasman took home the Business Culture Leadership Award. Mark will be one of the keynote speakers at this year’s ceremony, which will take place in London in November.
With tough competition from a host of British and global brands, Provide Community has been named as a triple finalist in an awards event that celebrates people and businesses who lead the way in setting up their employees for success by creating a productive and collaborative culture in the workplace.
Commenting on the announcement, Mark Heasman said: “As a values-led organisation, our culture and mission to transform lives through care, innovation and compassion influences everything we do. The Business Culture Awards reflect our core purpose as a social enterprise and an employer of choice.
“We have amazing, talented colleagues who are transforming access to healthcare through innovation, so being shortlisted for that category is particularly exciting. When you consider that we sit alongside huge organisations like Transport for London and AstraZeneca in these awards, it shows just how far we punch above our weight.
“Our colleagues make a positive difference to lives in NHS and community settings every day, and our commitment to them is to deliver the best possible workplace experience and continue to deliver social value by reinvesting in services and giving back to the communities we serve.”
In 2022-23 Provide Community trebled its charitable grants and donations, donating more than £500,000 to charities and community groups. In July 2023, Provide Community’s innovation in healthcare was recognised in the 2023 NHS Parliamentary Awards as part of the NHS’ 75 year celebrations.
Business Culture Awards winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, compered by actress, writer and presenter Lucy Porter at the Connaught Rooms, London.
