EU and UNDP start construction work to restore war-damaged schools

On 7 September, construction work began on restoring the first nine schools in Zhytomyr Oblast under the national EU-UNDP project ‘EU4UASchools: Build Back Better’.

This large-scale project, financed by the European Union, was launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) this February to restore and equip at least 66 facilities in 11 regions across the country.

At the launch event in Zhytomyr Oblast, Claudia Amaral, Head of the EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Ukraine, said the EU was committed to providing access to education to as many Ukrainian children as possible.

“The opportunity to attend school and receive an education is an integral aspect of a prosperous future, not only for individual children but for the entire country,” Amaral said.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2014, thousands of schools, kindergartens and other educational institutions have been destroyed across 18 regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Education and Science Ministry has reported that 3,758 educational institutions have been damaged as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion, with 363 of them having been completely destroyed.

