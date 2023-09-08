Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,058 in the last 365 days.

Sterling to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will attend the following upcoming investor events:

  • Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City: company management will present at approximately 2:45pm ET and meet with investors.

  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the J.P. Morgan Screener Day in New York City: company management will present at approximately 9:00am ET and meet with investors.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) is a leading global provider of background and identity services, offering background and identity verification services to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries and regions establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/.

Contacts

Investors
Judah Sokel
Judah.Sokel@sterlingcheck.com

Media
Angela Stelle
Angela.Stelle@sterlingcheck.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sterling to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more