Altenew’s Premium Art Supplies Marvel Artists of All Levels

Despite being a haven for crafters, Altenew also expands its repertoire by offering high-quality art supplies for artists of all levels.
It's time to dive into a world of endless possibilities and create breathtaking works of art!”NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading provider of high-quality crafting supplies, is making waves in the artistic community with its exceptional range of premium products that also cater to artists of all levels. From budding enthusiasts to seasoned professionals, Altenew's diverse and innovative offerings offer something for everyone.
Artists thinking that Altenew only offers crafting-related supplies will be surprised to know that they can elevate their creative journey and find solace in this NY company's comprehensive selection of art supplies. In fact, Altenew launched its sister brand, Artistry by Altenew, to help artists easily find what they need on their art-centered website. Boasting an array of mediums, including watercolors, alcohol markers, inks, shading pencils, coloring pencils, and art-based materials, the company's commitment to excellence shines through in every product. The best part is that each item undergoes rigorous testing and meticulous craftsmanship to ensure unparalleled performance.
With a steadfast dedication to fostering artistic expression, Artistry by Altenew has emerged as a reliable companion for artists worldwide. Beginners find comfort in the user-friendly designs and accessible features, while experienced artists revel in the depth and sophistication of the tools at their disposal.
Artistry by Altenew's gouache and watercolor paints have already earned accolades for their rich pigments and seamless blending capabilities. From their Artists' Gouache Set - Strolling Through New York to their travel-friendly Artists' Watercolor 24 Pan Set, many options exist for all types of water-based painting techniques.
This month, the brand's commitment to innovation is even more evident as they prepare to unveil a brand new range of Artists’ Watercolor Tubes, offering artists, even more versatility and control over their creative endeavors. Whether it's delicate washes or bold strokes straight from the tube, these watercolor paints are guaranteed to elevate artists' artworks to new heights.
"10 artist-quality watercolors in a vibrant palette of colors will ignite your creativity and elevate your artistic expressions to new heights. The colors have been selected to look beautiful straight from the tube while also encouraging mixing and experimenting." Altenew Vice President of Product Development Jen Rzasa shared. "It's time to dive into a world of endless possibilities and create breathtaking works of art!"
Alongside their Artists' Watercolor Tubes, this arts and crafts company also presented a selection of premium watercolor papers. Designed to withstand the rigors of wet media, these papers offer artists a smooth and receptive surface that enhances the luminosity and depth of watercolor artworks. These watercolor papers are available in various sizes and weights and cater to artists' diverse preferences and artistic styles.
Beyond these existing water-based paints and exciting new releases, Artistry and Altenew also offer a range of art tools designed to simplify the lives of artists and enrich their creative processes. From the versatility of masking tape to the portable convenience of tin cases, artists can now elevate their artistic pursuits with unparalleled ease and efficiency.
A great example to highlight would be their watercolor brushes, which are available in both fine and round tips, alongside different brush sizes. Crafted with the finest materials, these brushes offer unparalleled versatility and durability. The diverse range includes brushes suited for various watercoloring techniques, catering to the unique preferences and methods of artists.
These brushes boast superior bristle retention and maintain their shape even after extended use. With ergonomic handles providing a comfortable grip, artists can explore their creativity for hours without fatigue. From fine details to broad strokes, Artistry by Altenew's watercolor brushes empowers artists to bring their visions to life on canvas effortlessly.
On the other hand, for those looking to create impasto effects and gain more precision, this up-and-coming art brand also has an array of mixed media palette knives, which enable artists to manipulate paints and mediums with remarkable finesse, achieving breathtaking textures and visual effects with every stroke.
These are only a few of the inclusive products in the store, as they also have art supplies perfect for artists on the go, such as tin cases, retractable erasers, and a handy spritzer for water-based paint tricks.
Embracing the belief that artistic exploration knows no bounds, both Artistry by Altenew and Altenew is dedicated to inspiring and empowering artists and crafters of all levels. With these innovative offerings, these creative souls can now confidently embark on their artistic journey, knowing that their creativity will flow unhindered and unbridled.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
