Three Sixty Solar in Las Vegas for RE+ Innovative Technology Exhibit in Booth 5268

Largest Clean Energy Event in North America



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the highly anticipated RE+ solar industry event in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 12th to 14th.

Industry leaders SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance) have come together to produce RE+ which is the evolution of Solar Power International (SPI), the flagship tradeshow in the solar industry for over a decade. The event is considered a catalyst for industry innovation designed to supercharge business growth in the clean energy economy. For more information visit https://www.re-plus.com/.

Three Sixty Solar will be presenting product information and providing one-on-one meeting opportunities in booth #5268 during the event being held at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center.

RE+ 2022 boasted a record-breaking attendance, and the organizers are looking forward to doing it again in 2023. Highlights of statistics from the 2022 event indicated that,

27,000+ attendees from more than 100 countries attended,

5,500 C-Suite and VP level attendees participated.

Of particular interest to Three Sixty Solar, Construction/EPC Contractors and Project Developers were the #2 and #3 largest industry sectors represented.

Interested attendees who wish to pre-book an in-person meeting with a Company representative are invited to email sales@threesixtysolar.com indicating available times and dates along with reply contact information. All attempts will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.

Three Sixty Solar CEO Brian Roth says, “I’m very excited to be returning to RE+ this year, the largest clean energy event in North America. Last year we connected with a large number of potential customers, and I anticipate the same warm welcome this year. As we move projects down the pathway towards construction, events like these help to connect us with potential customers as well as additional technology vendors to complement our solutions.”

The Company further invites you to visit its website and to watch our informative introductory video.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

--Brian Roth—

Brian Roth,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Three Sixty Solar Ltd.

www.threesixtysolar.com

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an all-Canadian enterprise which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global market. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s participation in the RE+ Innovative Technology Exhibit and the expected attendance of the event.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated December 29, 2022filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Three Sixty Solar Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: investors@threesixtysolar.com

Telephone: +1 (778) 383-6743

Sales & Inquiries

Email: info@threesixtysolar.com

Telephone: +1 (877) 684-1972