NeuBase Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Filing By Shareholder

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement regarding the Schedule 13D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2023, by Symetryx Corporation (“Symetryx”) and their subsequent press release issued on September 6, 2023.

“The NeuBase Board of Directors (“Board”) appreciates input from its shareholders. The Board remains committed to completing its comprehensive exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. The Board does not believe that shareholder value will be enhanced by issuing the special $1 per share dividend Symetryx requested in their press release. The Board and management will continue to seek an open and active dialogue with its shareholders, including Symetryx.”

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “project,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our conducting a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value; and evaluating potential strategic alternatives that may include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, or other transaction and the completion of such a review process. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: risks relating to volatility and uncertainty in the capital markets for biotechnology and gene therapy companies, availability of suitable third parties with which to conduct contemplated strategic transactions, whether we will be able to pursue a strategic transaction, or whether any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms or at all, whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital requirements, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.