Ocean Insight Announces Richard Curran as New President

Photonics company adds accomplished leader with extensive industrial experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Insight, a leading photonics company, has named Richard Curran as its new president. Curran will lead the company’s efforts in creating innovative optical sensing solutions that enable customers to solve meaningful problems in health, safety, and the environment.

Curran has held executive leadership positions across several industries, with extensive experience in industrial controls, manufacturing, operations and safety. He began his career as a performance engineer at Foster Wheeler Corporation (now Sumitomo SHI FW), a global provider of clean energy solutions, and later served as president at the Halma plc subsidiaries AAI (safety-alert systems) and Perma Pure LLC (humidity-control systems). Ocean Insight is also a subsidiary of Halma plc (LSE: HLMA), a global group of life-saving technology companies.

Curran has B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA in Marketing from the Fox School of Business at Temple University. He is also a graduate of the Vistage Executive Leadership Program at Stanford University. 

Ocean Insight provides spectral technologies and application expertise to customers facing measurement challenges for applications ranging from biomedical diagnostics to semiconductor processing. The company comprises these industry-leading brands: Ocean Optics, a pioneer of compact spectroscopy and partner to researchers, OEMs and industrial customers; Ocean Applied, which designs and builds spectral systems for industries from consumer electronics to metals recycling; and International Light, a supplier of light measurement and calibration solutions.



