The CRISPR and Cas Gene Market Anticipates Remarkable 30.2% Growth by 2033 | FMI
FMI Logo
The United States leads in this technology and could have a US$ 9.4 billion market by 2033.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights' recently released CRISPR and Cas gene market analysis report, global CRISPR and Cas Gene Market sales in 2021 were estimated to be US$ 1.8 Billion. The projected market growth of 30.2% between 2023 and 2033 is much higher than the historical growth. Biomedical is expected to generate the most revenue, with a CAGR of more than 30.5% between 2023 and 2033.
North America will hold the greatest proportion of the global CRISPR and Cas Gene market in 2021. Increasing funding for research into chronic illness prevention is projected to promote the growth of the CRISPR and CAS genes market in North America. Additionally, good government efforts and an increase in the number of research collaborations are projected to promote market growth.
The most major accomplishment in this field has been the development of Cas-9 technology. This is a watershed moment in biomedical science. The use of CRISPR/Cas-9 focuses on somatic cell genome editing and aims to accelerate therapy for a variety of hereditary diseases.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to discover credible applications of this technique to explain the novel coronavirus's mutation. CRISPR-based testing has been demonstrated to be more accurate than other techniques, such as RT-PCR tests, in investigations.
The CRISPR and Cas Gene market represents a cutting-edge and rapidly evolving sector at the forefront of biotechnology and genetic research. CRISPR-Cas (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats and CRISPR-associated genes) technology has revolutionized the field of gene editing, offering an unprecedented level of precision in modifying genetic material. This transformative technology finds applications across various industries, from healthcare and agriculture to biotechnology. In the healthcare sector, CRISPR-Cas is propelling groundbreaking advancements in gene therapy in CNS disorder market demand and the potential treatment of genetic disorders and cancers.
Key Takeaways:
Revolutionizing Genetic Editing: CRISPR-Cas technology has emerged as a groundbreaking tool for precise gene editing, offering significant potential in treating genetic diseases and developing new therapies.
Market Growth: The CRISPR and Cas Gene Market has experienced rapid growth due to the increasing demand for gene editing techniques across various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology.
Therapeutic Applications: CRISPR-Cas technology is being explored for its therapeutic applications, such as in the treatment of genetic disorders and cancers, fueling market expansion.
Agricultural Advancements: CRISPR-Cas is also being utilized in agriculture to develop genetically modified crops with improved traits, such as resistance to pests and diseases.
Research and Development: Ongoing research and development activities, along with investments in CRISPR technology, are driving innovation and market competitiveness.
Ethical and Regulatory Considerations: The market is influenced by ethical concerns and regulatory frameworks, which impact the adoption and commercialization of CRISPR-Cas technology.
Key Players:
AstraZeneca plc, Addgene, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Cellectis, CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Inc., 23andMe, Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Air Methods, and ALPHASTAR
CRISPR and Cas Gene Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Kits & Enzymes
Libraries
Design Tool
Antibodies
Other products
By Service Type:
Cell Line Engineering
gRNA design
Microbial Gene Editing
DNA Synthesis
By Application:
Clinical
Financial
Operational & Administrative
By End Use:
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Academics & Government Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa(MEA)
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
