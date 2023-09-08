Electronics Recycling Market Soars with a 13.1% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$120 Billion by 2033
Europe's Growing E-Waste Challenge Spurs Expansion of Electronics Recycling Market Amidst Stringent Regulations.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 is on an impressive trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. By 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 120 billion, up significantly from its US$ 35 billion valuation in 2023.
The rapid evolution of technology has led to a dramatic increase in the production of electronic devices. As these devices reach the end of their lifespan or become irreparable, they are often discarded, becoming what is commonly known as electronic waste or e-waste. The improper disposal of e-waste poses severe environmental and health risks, making recycling a crucial necessity.
𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘-𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
The European market is experiencing rapid expansion, with electronic waste emerging as a significant concern. This category includes items such as mobile phones, computers, and refrigerators, and it represents one of the EU's fastest-growing waste streams. The surge in electrical and electronic equipment waste, coupled with dwindling reserves of essential metals and soaring mining costs, underscores the critical importance of e-waste recycling.
Europe, facing limitations in available landfill space compared to other continents, has implemented stringent environmental protection regulations. These regulations are driving the growth of the regional e-waste recycling market.
Furthermore, countries like the United Kingdom and Germany have enacted stricter regulatory measures in response to escalating pollution levels and limited landfill capacity. This heightened attention to waste management has resulted in improvements and a concerted effort to prevent the illegal export of e-waste to developing nations.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲: 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
The global electronics recycling market exhibits a reasonable degree of consolidation and competitiveness, marked by the presence of both regional and multinational players. These key industry participants are strategically focusing on innovations to fortify their market positions. Additionally, a wave of innovative start-ups is entering the arena, poised to intensify competition in the years ahead.
𝟭. 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀: 𝗣𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗰𝗼-𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗖𝗕 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴
Canadian Innovation: EnviroLeach Technologies, a Canadian start-up, has developed an environmentally friendly recycling technique specifically designed for discarded printed circuit boards (PCBs).
Efficient Metal Extraction: Their innovative technology facilitates the efficient extraction of target metals, including lead, copper, and aluminum, from PCBs.
Low CO2 Emissions: EnviroLeach employs a hydrometallurgical extraction method that not only maximizes metal recovery but also minimizes CO2 emissions, contributing to sustainable recycling practices.
𝟮. 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆-𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹: 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘-𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮
Belgian Ingenuity: Recy-Call, a Belgian start-up, specializes in offering comprehensive e-waste recycling solutions tailored for African countries.
Sustainable Recovery: The company's mission revolves around the recovery and recycling of end-of-life electronics, such as smartphones, creating value while ensuring a positive long-term environmental and social impact.
Green Job Creation: Recy-Call's mining tactics not only facilitate e-waste recycling but also enable the creation of green and safe job opportunities for waste collectors in low-income nations, promoting economic and environmental sustainability.
𝟯. 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗢.𝗠𝗘: 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘-𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
British Ingenuity: RECONO.ME, a British start-up, specializes in the collection, refurbishment, and recycling of used electronic gadgets and IT equipment. Data Privacy Focus: At the point of collection, the start-up employs sanitization software to securely delete all data from the devices, ensuring data privacy and security.
Affordable Electronics: RECONO.ME subsequently offers these reconditioned electronics to consumers at discounted prices, contributing to the reduction of e-waste in circulation while providing cost-effective options for consumers.
𝟰. 𝗘𝗥𝗜 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽: 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘-𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Prominent Partnership: ERI, a leading electronics recycler and a company specializing in cybersecurity-intensive hardware destruction, partnered with the Redrock Environmental Group in July 2022. Community-Focused Initiative: This strategic agreement was forged with the County of Madera, aiming to provide the citizens of Madera County with a responsible and proper means to dispose of unwanted consumer electronics.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆
Electronic devices and technologies have become integral to modern life and the global economy. However, this technological advancement has brought with it the challenge of managing and disposing of e-waste responsibly to safeguard both human health and the environment.
Governments and affiliated agencies have recognized the importance of proper e-waste management and have established stringent rules and guidelines. For example, the Indian government implemented e-waste management rules in 2016, encompassing manufacturers, consumers, collection centers, e-retailers, and more, to regulate the handling and processing of e-waste.
The volume of e-waste generated in both developed and developing countries is growing exponentially each year. Inadequate recycling practices result in environmental and health hazards, as valuable recyclable materials are needlessly discarded.
To address this issue, governments are pressuring electronic product manufacturers to implement internal e-waste management programs or partner with third-party organizations. These initiatives aim to recover valuable components from e-waste generated during research, development, and production operations.
Many electronics manufacturers have recognized the financial benefits of e-waste recycling. Valuable metals, including silver, gold, and palladium, can be recovered from old mobile phones, incentivizing leading mobile manufacturers to establish their recycling programs.
𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: The global electronics and electrical ceramics market is valued to be US$ 11.6 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 18.9 billion by the end of 2033.
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: The high growth of consumer electronics industry owing to the rising disposable income is expected to drive the stretchable conductors in electronics market during the forecast period.
