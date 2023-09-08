Southesk Gottman Launches a New Feature for Long Term Contracts
Based on numerous transactions that have been completed, Southesk Gottman decided to implement a new feature to facilitate contracts in the metals industryHONG KONG S.A.R., September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southesk Gottman, a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets, today announced the launch of a new feature authorizing long-term contracts trading as a means of development of the traditional commodity market. Southesk Gottman enables long-term contracts in the metals and mining industry in order to increase trading opportunities and to support international partnerships.
The new functionality of the trading platform involves two major components meant to streamline long-term contracts trading. In the first place, there is a multiple deliveries feature that allows market participants to indicate the total amount of the asset by having access to volume options. Also, traders will be able to specify the number of deliveries altogether with delivery time frames. The second component stands in a contract feature based on a new index which gives the possibility to select among different indices in the market and to specify the exact price index of the contract. Another major step consists in reducing transaction costs in the case of commodities that are not traded over a liquid exchange.
“Due to the new feature for trading long-term contracts, we are already witnessing an increased number of traders outside the Asia-Pacific region getting registered on our platform. More users are taking advantage of the new feature as the first metal traders decided to explore the new potential”, said Goh Chok Yong, President of Southesk Gottman Commodity Solutions as a response to the effect of implementing the new feature.
A series of product categories are now available on the platform, each with several subcategories. In addition to the feature listed above, the team intends to extend its product line as new businesses join the marketplace. The ambitious goal is clear: to become the global metals and ferroalloys community's top platform.
About Southesk Gottman
Southesk-Gottman.com is a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets. Southesk Gottman attracts and retains talented individuals from the world of trading and brokerage to provide a more bespoke, educated, and developed level of service. Southesk Gottman’s core front office team wields an impressive repertoire of 125 years combined commodity options trading experience. Our global presence allows us to provide exemplary service with execution offerings across a variety of markets. Southesk Gottman has developed an extensive network of partnerships with the largest firms in the industry.
