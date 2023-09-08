Biodegradable Water Bottles Market worth US$ 3.6 billion by 2030 | Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study
The biodegradable plastic bottles market outlook is dictated by consumer demand for sustainable materials in end-use productsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Transparency Market Research has published a new research report titled “Biodegradable Water Bottles Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2021-2030” in its research database. According to the latest research, the global biodegradable water bottles market size was worth at around US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.0% and is anticipated to reach over US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030.
The report analyses the biodegradable water bottles market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
The global biodegradable water bottles market is growing at a substantial rate. Factors such as growing environmental concerns arising due to plastic bottles, rise in government initiatives to encourage people to use biodegradable water bottles, and reduction in the use of single-use plastic are the major factors that are propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, several countries have announced a ban on the usage of plastic and thus, biodegradable water bottles can be a good alternative for plastic water bottles. The biodegradable water bottles do not have any detrimental impact on the environment as the bottle, label, and cap all are compostable.
The plant-based biodegradable water bottles reduce carbon footprint. They breakdown and can be incinerated as clean-burning fuel easily. Such types of bottles are perfect for entertainment complexes, corporate venues, sporting events, and many more. This will significantly reduce plastic bottle waste. Moreover, the rise in the production of bioplastics such as PHA, PLA, starch blends, and many more is also spurring the growth of the global market.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞;
• Paper Water Bottle
• Lyspackaging
• UrthPact LLC
• PLAbottles.eu
• Wenzhou YAQI Plastic Products Co., Ltd
• Ecologic Brands Inc.
• Montana Private Reserve
• Cove
• Mitsubishi Chemicals (MCPP)
• TSL Plastics Ltd.
𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Biodegradable Water Bottles market by value and volume.
• To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Biodegradable Water Bottles
• To showcase the development of the Biodegradable Water Bottles market in different parts of the world.
• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Biodegradable Water Bottles market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Biodegradable Water Bottles
• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Biodegradable Water Bottles market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia, etc.)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, etc.)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
1. What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Biodegradable Water Bottles industry?
2. What are the main driving factors propelling the Biodegradable Water Bottles Market forward?
3. What are the leading companies in the Biodegradable Water Bottles Industry?
4. What segments does the Biodegradable Water Bottles Market cover?
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
• 15 ml – 100 ml (Small)
• 101 ml – 500 ml (Medium)
• 501 ml -1000 ml (Large)
• Above 1000 ml
𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Organic Material
• Paper
• Sugarcane Pulp
• Bamboo
• Algae
• Biodegradable Plastic
• Polylactic Acid (PLA)
• Starch based Plastics
• Poly-butylene Succinate (PBS)
• Others (PHA, PHB, etc.)
𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Residential Use
• Institutional Use
• Specialty Purpose
• Sports
• Travel
• Gym
