St. Albans Barracks // DUI #2 on Rt. 105 in Sheldon

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2005309

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                      

STATION:    St. Albans                

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/07/23 @ 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 / Rt 78 Sheldon

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED:    Sean T. Campbell                                           

AGE:  50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Montpelier

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Following multiple 911 calls for erratic operation, a state trooper located, stopped and after a brief roadside investigation, arrested Campbell for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol.  He was processed at the St. Albans Barracks after which he was released to a sober party.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     09/18/2023 @ 0830      

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

