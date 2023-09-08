St. Albans Barracks // DUI #2 on Rt. 105 in Sheldon
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005309
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/07/23 @ 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 / Rt 78 Sheldon
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Sean T. Campbell
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Following multiple 911 calls for erratic operation, a state trooper located, stopped and after a brief roadside investigation, arrested Campbell for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the St. Albans Barracks after which he was released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.