St. Albans Barracks // DUI #2 on Rt. 105 in Sheldon

CASE#: 23A2005309

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/07/23 @ 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 / Rt 78 Sheldon

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Sean T. Campbell

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Following multiple 911 calls for erratic operation, a state trooper located, stopped and after a brief roadside investigation, arrested Campbell for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the St. Albans Barracks after which he was released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.