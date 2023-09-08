Message about robust, self-reliant, dynamic ASEAN conveyed: Deputy FM

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI – The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits have conveyed a strong message about a robust, self-reliant and dynamic ASEAN, Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt said after the three-day event wrapped up in Jakarta on Thursday.

Việt said with nearly 20 activities and around 90 documents adopted and acknowledged, the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits had been a success.

He said the significance of ASEAN's stature had been clearly and consistently affirmed, evidenced by the participation of major countries and numerous partners in regional cooperation, jointly dealing with challenges for the common interest of peace, stability and development.

Agreements and initiatives such as the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the carbon neutrality strategy, the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, among others, were proactive and innovative steps taken by both ASEAN and its partners to shape and lead new trends in regional cooperation, he said, adding that the Summit reviewed the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which sets the strategic framework for regional development over the next two decades.

About Việt Nam’s contributions at the summits, Việt said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivered speeches which put forth messages, directions, and practical initiatives aimed at strengthening the ASEAN integration process and enhancing its relations with partners.

Looking towards a sustainable future, he proposed that ASEAN's cooperation mechanisms expand to potential areas such as digital transformation, digital economy, e-commerce, energy transition, green finance, and green technology. He also suggested partners cooperate to promote Mekong cooperation frameworks, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the Greater Mekong Sub-region.

The PM stressed that economic restructuring toward building a digital economy, developing a green economy, and applying circular and sharing economies were appropriate and sound directions that pool resources through public-private partnership. Therefore, he urged countries to work closely together to harness new mindsets, methods and technologies in this profound transformation process.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader held nearly 20 meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations. They agreed to step up collaboration in new fields such as digital transformation, energy transition, and sustainable economic development.

Partners highly valued Việt Nam’s socio-economic performance and the Vietnamese Government's directions over the past years. They also spoke highly of Việt Nam's dynamic role and positive contributions to ASEAN and the region, Việt added. – VNS