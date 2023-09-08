Foreign ambassadors believe in Việt Nam’s development prospect

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI – A number of foreign ambassadors have expressed their belief that Việt Nam will succeed in realising its 2045 vision of becoming a high-income country and contributing more to regional and global stability and development.

Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi said that Việt Nam’s enormous achievements in economic development over the past decades would promote its growth momentum towards the realisation of the high-income country target by 2045.

Indonesia also shared a common vision with Việt Nam as it is exerting efforts to reach its goals by the centenary of its Independence Day in 2045, he noted.

With similarities in their visions, the 10-year strategic partnership and their membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the two countries should keep stepping up cooperation and mutual support in the settlement of regional challenges and at international forums, he said.

The ambassador voiced his belief that the close and long-standing relations between Indonesia and Việt Nam, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno, will remain trustworthy and sustainable when both sides enhance their partnership and pursue common interests to bring about peace, stability, and prosperity to people of the two countries and the region at large.

This year, Việt Nam and Australia celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski said that Việt Nam was a highly important economic partner of his country.

Việt Nam is currently the 15th most populous country in the world and the fastest growing economy in Asia, and all countries are paying special attention to the Southeast Asian nation, he noted.

Meanwhile, economic ties between the two countries are growing rapidly, with Australia turning into the seventh largest trading partner of Việt Nam in recent years.

For his part, Dutch Ambassador Kees van Baar said among European countries, the Netherlands was the second largest trading partner and the biggest investor of Việt Nam, and that there remained much potential for bilateral economic partnerships, including Việt Nam’s exports to and imports from the EU.

The EU - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) had made Việt Nam’s investment climate more attractive to foreign enterprises. Not many countries or regions had such an agreement. This was one of the benefits generated by the EVFTA, the diplomat opined.

He affirmed that the Netherlands would always stand side by side with Việt Nam and help the latter establish its brand in export markets and remain a trustworthy partner of the EU in the coming time. – VNS