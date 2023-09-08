Cabinet appoints 2 new Ministers

“Now is the time to review what we have been able to accomplish and to look to the future in the second half of the term that we are now proceeding,” Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa.

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Prescribed by law amendments passed by Parliament several years ago to increase the number of Cabinets by two to strengthen the Governments’ decision-making, Cabinet this week proceeded with the selection and approval of the two new Ministers.

They are newly elected Member of Parliament, Lautimuia Uelese Afoa Vaai appointed as the Minister of Finance, heading the Ministry of Finance. Hailing from the Electoral Constituency of Vaimauga #3, Lautimuia is also appointed as Minister of Labour, in charge of Samoa’s Labor Mobility and the Seasonal Workers Programs with Australia and New Zealand.

His predecessor, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o is reassigned to take over the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, (M.W.C.S.D.)

Leatinu’u Wayne So’oialo remains as the Minister of Public Enterprises.

The second new Minister is Laumatiamanu Ringo M. Purcell from Safata #2 Electoral Constituency, appointed as the Minister in Charge of Sports and Recreation.

In announcing the Cabinet decision Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa also revealed internal Cabinet reshuffling and portfolios which now sees the Tourism Sector under her watch.

While her predecessor Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster remains as the National Resources and Environment Minister with added portfolios which include the Land Board, the Samoa Trust Estates Corporation, (S.T.E.C.) and the Samoa Land Corporation (S.L.C.).

She assured the country that the appointments and reshuffling is to fulfill the legislative mandates and to accommodate the Governments’ initiatives and issues which needs to be address.

For clarification the Cabinet Reshuffling and Appointments approved Wednesday 6th September 2023 are as follows;

Hon. Fiame Naomi Mataafa -Samoa Tourism Authority (S.T.A.)

Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster -Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment, Lands (S.T.E.C., S.L.C. & Land Board)

Hon. Leota Laki Lamositele –Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour. (M.C.I.L.)

Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Molioo -Ministry of Women, Community & Social Development, (M.W.C.S.D.)

Hon. Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo -Ministry of Public Enterprices, (M.P.E.)

New Ministers with their portfolios;

Hon. Lautimuia Uelese Afoa Vaai- Ministry of Finance -Labour Mobility (MCIL Unit)

Hon. Laumatiamanu Ringo M. Purcell – Sports/Recreation (MESC Sports Unit)

The new appointments are in transition and will go into effect on October 1st.