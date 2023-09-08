East Turkistan Government in Exile Urges G20 to Act Against China's Ongoing Uyghur Genocide and Global Expansion

Uyghurs and supporters, led by the East Turkistan Government in Exile, rallied in front of the U.S. White House on July 5, 2021 to call on the international community to take strong and meaningful actions to end China's ongoing genocide in East Turkistan

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) calls on G20 leaders to address China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the G20 Summit set to take place in New Delhi, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) calls on world leaders to confront China's brutal campaign of genocide, colonization, and occupation in East Turkistan—known as "Xinjiang" by Beijing. China's ongoing atrocities targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples have been officially designated as genocide and/or crimes against humanity by the Government of the United States and the Parliaments of nearly a dozen Western nations, including G20 member states such as Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.

Despite these symbolic recognitions, the international community—encompassing institutions such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, as well as influential bodies like the G20—has failed to take meaningful action to end the ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples. This inaction has only served to embolden China to continue its atrocities with impunity. Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to continuing its genocidal policies against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples during a stopover in East Turkistan following the BRICS Summit in South Africa last month.

“Xi Jinping's recent comments during his visit to East Turkistan confirm what we've long known: the Chinese regime is committed to its genocidal campaign against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples,” said ETGE President Ghulam Yaghma. “Ignorance can no longer serve as a shield for inaction; the G20 must either rise to combat these atrocities or be forever branded complicit through its deafening silence.”

As representatives of the global order and the leading nations in the world, the G20 nations face both an ethical and geopolitical imperative to act now against China's ongoing genocide in East Turkistan, which is no doubt the greatest humanitarian crisis of the 21st century. Ignoring this crisis not only perpetuates immense suffering but also risks the long-term erosion of international principles and the sovereignty of nations globally. The world must not turn a blind eye to the strategic threat that China poses to global security in exchange for fleeting short-term economic benefits.

The implications of the geopolitical humanitarian crisis in East Turkistan extend far beyond the ethical realm. East Turkistan is strategically significant, rich in essential natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and rare earth minerals that are crucial for both China's economy and modern technology globally. It serves as a critical junction in China's Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious economic and infrastructure project aiming to expand Chinese influence by connecting China with Europe, Africa, and other parts of Asia. Within this framework, Occupied East Turkistan not only facilitates vital trade routes but also provides China with key military logistical advantages, thereby supporting China’s ambitions for global dominance.

“East Turkistan is the chilling harbinger of China's unchecked global ambitions. Their relentless tactics of colonization, indoctrination, and extermination are not just confined to our borders; they are a template for the world,” warned ETGE Prime Minister Salih Hudayar. “Should China's heinous crimes and unchecked expansion persist, the entire globe must prepare for the horrifying proliferation of these monstrous strategies on an unprecedented scale,” he further added.

The choices made by world leaders at the G20 summit have far-reaching implications, especially as lives are lost and families shattered in East Turkistan every day. Silence and inaction not only make these nations complicit in an unfolding human tragedy but also represent a strategic blunder with potentially dire global consequences. East Turkistan is more than just a Uyghur issue; it's a bellwether for international human rights and global stability. Therefore, swift and unified action led by the G20 nations is not just advisable, but essential.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile demands that the G20 publicly denounce China's ongoing genocide, support East Turkistan's case at the International Criminal Court, grant asylum to fleeing Uyghurs and Turkic people, counter Chinese intelligence threats to both East Turkistani communities and the security of G20 nations, urge the UN Security Council to address the humanitarian crisis in East Turkistan, enforce bans on products tied to Uyghur slave labor, and recognize East Turkistan as an occupied country while supporting its decolonization and independence.