Coin And Card Auctions Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Transforming the collectibles market through technological innovation and transparency

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin And Card Auctions, Inc. is proud to announce the commencement of its second equity crowdfunding campaign, marking a significant milestone in its mission to reshape the collectibles market. With a commitment to innovation and transparency, the company aims to disrupt traditional grading methods and set new industry standards.



Coin And Card Auctions' mission is to eliminate the inconsistencies, fraud and subjectivity that have long plagued the collectibles industry. Through cutting-edge technologies, the company seeks to redefine how collectibles are valued, authenticated and traded, ultimately enhancing the experience for both collectors and investors.

"Collectibles enthusiasts deserve a transparent and accurate marketplace, free from the challenges that have persisted for far too long," stated Mike Johnson, CEO of Coin And Card Auctions. "Our equity crowdfunding campaign not only represents an opportunity for investors but also a chance to be part of a groundbreaking movement that merges technology, transparency and value."

The equity crowdfunding campaign invites individuals to invest and become stakeholders in a future where collectibles are valued with precision and authenticated with certainty. By joining this venture, supporters contribute to the advancement of the collectibles industry, aligning with Coin And Card Auctions' commitment to reshaping the landscape.

For more information about Coin And Card Auctions' equity crowdfunding campaign and its mission to revolutionize the collectibles market, please visit https://investcoinandcard.com/ .

About Coin and Card Auctions

Coin And Card Auctions, Inc. is an innovative player in the collectibles market, driven by its mission to eliminate industry inconsistencies and subjectivity. Through the utilization of cutting-edge technology, the company seeks to set new standards for grading accuracy,

