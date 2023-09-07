O’Fallon License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the O’Fallon License Office has been awarded to 2015 Schotthill Woods, LLC. License Office Contractor, David Koester, Jr., said, “We look forward to working with the Department of Revenue and citizens of Missouri. We will do our very best in order to provide quick, efficient service and promote a positive experience at the O’Fallon License Office.” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location, 2421 Hwy K, O'Fallon, Mo., 63366, will close on September 20, to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on September 25. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 636-394-5829.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Harvester License Office – 4217-19 Old Hwy 94 South, Saint Charles, Mo., 63304

Wentzville License Office – 807 B East Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, Mo., 63385

Saint Charles License Office – 2499 Raymond Drive, Saint Charles, Mo., 63301



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###