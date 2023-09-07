eXp Realty Brings the Future of Luxury Real Estate to Canada

eXp Luxury launches in Canada as first step in global expansion

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eX p Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the Canadian launch of eXp Luxury , a forward-thinking luxury real estate program that leverages eXp Realty’s exclusive tools and innovative technology.



eXp Luxury first launched in the United States in October 2022, quickly growing to 700 members in less than a year. The Canadian launch marks eXp Luxury’s first step to continued expansion globally and an exciting new chapter for eXp’s Canadian real estate agents, as they now have access to a powerful and unique platform and suite of tools that can help them tap into the growing luxury market.

“eXp Luxury agents in Canada stand ready to provide elevated service to clients anywhere in the world, at any time, and join a new era of real estate in Canada,” said Michael Valdes, eXp Realty Chief Growth Officer. “The country’s luxury residential real estate market will now benefit from eXp Realty’s brand and agent-centric model, which incorporates bespoke marketing capabilities and assets.”

The program in Canada will include targeted advertising placement with SUCCESS® magazine and premium brand partnerships, as well as luxury certification courses and coaching, masterminds and events, and exclusive access to a council of experienced eXp Luxury Canadian agents. The council will offer advice and guidance for enhancing individual luxury brands and liaise with the leadership team in the continued evolution of the program.

For more about the eXp Luxury program, visit expluxury.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com