SEACOR Marine Publishes 2022-2023 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced that it has published its 2022-2023 Sustainability Report. The report documents SEACOR Marine’s continued commitment to the environment, its employees and its responsibility as a global citizen.



SEACOR Marine’s Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented: “Our second Sustainability Report highlights our dedication to a greener, more inclusive and socially responsible future. We are excited to share our progress in reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources and minimizing our ecological footprint. I am proud of the efforts of the Sustainability Council and all of our employees and partners for their contributions. We will continue to build upon these achievements as we strive to create positive and lasting change in our business and the maritime industry.”

Highlights from SEACOR Marine’s 2022-2023 Sustainability Report include:

Our Environment: SEACOR Marine is committed to reducing its carbon emissions, conserving resources and minimizing its ecological footprint. Notable achievements include the implementation of a new metric (the carbon intensity indicator) to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, reporting Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, along with a focus on minimizing waste, such as the reduction of single-use plastic water bottles on board its vessels. SEACOR Marine continues to focus on environmental sustainability through investments in green technology and operational changes to minimize its impact.





The report is aligned with the industry-specific standard for the oil and gas services sector as set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) and also identifies the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) that most closely align with the Company’s values and responsible business practices.

To learn more about SEACOR Marine’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) efforts and sustainability practices, please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at https://seacormarine.com/esg.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

