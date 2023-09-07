Country Music Legend John Conlee to Headline First Pittsfield, Illinois, Country Fest Sept. 22-23

Concerts to be held at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes



PITTSFIELD, Ill., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Pittsfield, Illinois Country Fest will debut in a big way the weekend of September 22-23 when it welcomes a big star: legendary John Conlee. Hosted by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes, the two-day event will feature Madd Hoss Jackson on Friday night, with Conlee performing Saturday night. Additional performers are to be announced.

According to Four Points RV Resorts, which owns Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes, great music is just the beginning. Festival tickets include access to the resorts’ two new water slides and splash pad, as well as the lake with its inflatable obstacle course. Festival goers also will be able to feast on authentic Cajun food from Louisiana’s Da Smokin’ Cajun and Mr. Nick’s Cajun Cooking.

Guests who book cabins, including one of the park’s new luxury cabins, glamping tents, vacation homes or RV sites, will receive complimentary festival tickets.



Click here to make a lodging or site reservation: https://www.campspot.com/book/jellystonepinelakes

Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1981, Conlee’s discography includes 32 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts and seven number one hits. “Rose Colored Glasses,” “Busted” and “Nothing Behind You, Nothing in Sight” are among his best-known records. His Opry bio notes that his emphasis has been on songs about the lives of everyday, hardworking middle class people.

Friday night, Madd Hoss Jackson will take the stage. The Illinois band describes itself as “four hard-working, hard-playing guys who pride themselves on being family oriented first and foremost.” Musicians include Matt Bullard on guitars and vocals, Andy Ham on guitars, fiddle, bass and vocals, Mark Behymer on bass, keyboards and vocals, and Jim Jennings on drums and vocals.

Tickets, which include access to Jellystone Park, begin at $10. Click here for more information and to buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pittsfield-country-fest-2023-tickets-697179722317?aff=oddtdtcreator

From chart-topping artists to rising stars, the Pittsfield Country Fest promises an electrifying lineup of family friendly acts, set in the picturesque Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes.

The Pittsfield Country Fest is being promoted by Four Points RV Resorts, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Four Points owns and operates Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes, as well as five other RV resorts.

