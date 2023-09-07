PEI doubles hearing aid rebate for seniors

CANADA, September 7 - Island seniors who are 65 years or older may now be eligible for up to $6,000 per individual through the Seniors Hearing Aid Rebate Program.

The Seniors Hearing Aid Rebate Program helps to meet basic hearing needs in a cost-effective way. In order to access funding, applicants must:

Have an assessment completed by a certified Audiologist in consultation with a family physician or ear, nose and throat specialist that recommends hearing aids.

Provide verification of income (from line 23600) on most recent Notice of Assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Provide confirmation that no other medical funding for hearing aids exists. If an applicant has coverage for a hearing aid but would be in financial hardship to cover the co-pay, this program may help to cover the difference.

Provide verification of assets.

“Island seniors deserve access to supports and tools that help them to age in place and live well. This program will positively impact hundreds of seniors and help to improve their quality of life and personal relationships.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

For eligible applicants at or below Market Basket Measure, the full cost of hearing aids will be covered. Market Basket Measure currently sits at $22,253 or individuals or $34,470 for couples. For applicant’s who have annual income above Market Basket Measure year, a portion of the hearing aids will be covered. Hearing aids are payable once every five years.

For individuals who require financial support for hearing aids who are not 65 years of age or older, visit: AccessAbility Supports Program.

To apply or for questions regarding eligibility for hearing aids, call the toll-free screening line at 1-877-569-0546.

