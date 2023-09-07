Corsica Partners Acquires Alora Search Partners

Alora’s Founding Partner Mary Langan Appointed Managing Director And Practice Leader.

USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corsica Partners announced the acquisition of Alora Search Partners and the appointment of founding partner, Mary Langan as Managing Director and Cybersecurity Practice Lead.

“Alora Search Partners has developed a respected reputation serving public, VC and PE backed software, robotics and cybersecurity firms,” said Dan Veitkus, CEO & Managing Partner, Corsica Partners. “Under Mary’s leadership, Alora has carved out a place among the most admired executive search boutiques and I’m delighted to welcome the Alora team, their clients and candidates into the Corsica Partners’ family.” Veitkus continued, “With this acquisition, we extend our capacity to deliver exceptional C-Suite talent across every major function of the enterprise.”

“Dan and I have been collaborating on executive talent acquisition for many years. We also share a common set of core values that made the decision to join forces quite compelling,” said Mary Langan, Alora’s Founder and Managing Partner.

“The combined resources and experience of our firms will provide our clients with greater depth and breadth of capabilities to call upon when they require trusted search partners.” Langan emphasized, “I love the Corsica values, their disciplined process and the strong sense of accountability they embrace as brand ambassadors and trusted advisors for their clients. The Corsica Partners operating model is an ideal complement to Alora’s conviction that when talent matters most, turn to experts who know from their own experience what the C-suite requires.”

About Corsica Partners

Corsica Partners is a global executive search and growth advisory firm, founded in 2006 on the premise that there is no substitute for actual operating experience when it comes to effectively serving clients. We serve some of the most respected Fortune 500 brands and privately backed technology and tech enabled services companies across the globe. Our partners are all former technology executives who spent decades building, growing and leading successful businesses, uniquely positioning us to combine practical insights, perspectives and functional expertise with an unparalleled background in search and executive coaching. This is why discerning Customers and Investors trust Corsica Partners to build their leadership teams and scale their organizations. Who are you trusting to build your team?

About Alora Partners

Alora is a boutique talent acquisition firm with proven capabilities and success building technology organizations. Our experience extends from start-ups to successful IPOs; from public to privately backed, high growth firms. We understand the importance of selecting talent who fit your culture, your brand, your goals, your vision and who will make a measurable difference. When talent matters most, discerning clients turn to Alora as their preferred partner in search.