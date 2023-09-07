HERZOG WINE CELLARS ORGANIC, NO-SULFITES-ADEED CABERNET BE-LEAF SHOWING RESPONSIBLE WINEMAKING AND QUALITY CAN GO HAND IN HAND

Be-Leaf, the organic and no-sulfites-added cabernet from Herzog Wine Cellars continues to win awards and show that organic wines can compete with traditionally made wines on the biggest stages.

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzog Wine Cellars is proud to announce that Be-Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon, the organically farmed cabernet that has no sulfites added to it, is returning again with promise to be an incredibly strong vintage. Organic consumption of wines has increased 10-20% every year in recent history and is forecast to do so for at least the next decade. Plus, data shows that a large group of consumers—with some estimates as high as 20%—seek out responsible farming practices when looking to purchase wines.

One of the two main critiques about Organic/No Sulfite Added (NSA) wines is that they lack structure and complexity. Since its introduction, Be-Leaf has won a bevy of awards from wine competitions up and down the west coast. From gold medals to double golds and best in show, Be-Leaf has competed against thousands of traditionally made wines and has outperformed the vast majority of them head to head, often times being the only organic/nsa wine to even place. The other concern is that wines without added sulfites don't age well. The team at Herzog, lead by Be-Leaf winemaker Alicia Wilbur have worked to create a cabernet that will age beautifully on the shelf for 5+ years if stored properly, as has been shown by the initial 2017 vintage still drinking quite well.

The Cabernet is CCOF certified organic and comes from grapes grown in California's fastest grown wine region, Paso Robles. Paso is home to one of California's few organic certified vineyards, and Wilbur believes this site has been a great benefit for the wine, "I love working with thie vineyard site. The phenolics and structure are the perfect foundation for this young, vibrant, expressive wine." The wine continues to evolve and be a high-performing cabernet that will stand up to steaks and spices and complement even the most sophisticated dishes.

Be-Leaf is available at select retailers nationwide and at herzogwine.com.

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Director of Winemaking and Operations, David Galzignato. To learn more about Herzog, connect on social media or visit herzogwine.com

