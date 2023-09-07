Focus on the Industrial Equipment Market: ROHM Launches ‘Product Longevity Program’

Program announces products and periods for long-term supply to ensure worry-free adoption in long-lifecycle equipment

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced a dedicated webpage for a new Product Longevity Program (PLP) which provides information on the estimated supply periods for products scheduled for long-term supply – suitable for industrial equipment and other applications with long lifecycles.

In recent years, semiconductors and electronic components have been increasingly installed in long-life applications, such as industrial equipment and automotive systems, requiring the disclosure of applicable products and clarification of supply periods to facilitate product selection.

ROHM products formally placed under the new Product Longevity Program (selected after considering the production system, equipment, material procurement status, and other factors) are disclosed, along with the estimated supply periods. The goal: improving searchability by increasing the efficiency of customer product selection. The PLP sets supply periods of 10 to 20 years for products (mainly power and analog) requiring long-term supply, with relevant information such as supply status posted on ROHM’s website. This information (target products, supply periods) will be updated annually to ensure the continuity of customer operations.

As the role of semiconductors in the industrial equipment and automotive markets continues to grow, ROHM will strive to provide long-term supply that meets market needs and contributes to the creation of a sustainable society through an expanding lineup of superior products.

‘Quality is our top priority at all times’ has always been ROHM’s goal. In line with a corporate objective of ‘contributing to the advancement and progress of culture through a consistent supply, under all circumstances, of high quality products in large volumes to the global market,’ ROHM has been supplying products that meet customer demands to achieve a sustainable society.

For more information on the PLP, please visit www.rohm.com/product-info/product-longevity-program.

Attachment

Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com