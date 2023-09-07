Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,301 in the last 365 days.

Lumos Pharma Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in September

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11th – 13th and the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26th – 28th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will present and host one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 11th – 13th

  Title: Lumos Pharma Corporate Presentation (On-Demand)
  Date/Time: September 11th at 7:00AM EDT
  Webcast Link: Register here
     

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023: September 26th -28th

  Title: Lumos Pharma Fireside Chat
  Date/Time: September 28th at 1:15PM EDT
  Webcast Link: Register here
     

The webcasts for both conferences can also be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. A replay of both presentations will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your conference salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the $4.5B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lumos Pharma Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in September

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more